(Bloomberg) -- Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said he’s started a hunger strike to pressure prison authorities to provide him with medical care.

“I have declared a hunger strike demanding that the law be followed and they allow the requested doctor to visit me,” Navalny wrote in an Instagram post. “So I’m lying here hungry, but so far with both legs.”

The Kremlin opponent says he’s been suffering from acute back pain for several weeks and is practically unable to walk on one leg, accusing officials of denying him treatment.

