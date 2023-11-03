(Bloomberg) -- MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC resumed dividend payments and announced a share split as the initial shock from sanctions against Russia’s economy shows signs of easing for the country’s largest miner.

The board of Nornickel approved an interim dividend for nine months of 915.33 rubles per share, the company said Thursday. It also recommended splitting shares in the ratio of 1:100.

The total dividend payout may reach about 140 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) in total, based on the number of shares issued. The record date is Dec 26.

While the world’s biggest refined nickel producer and palladium miner has avoided sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it still suffered disruptions in logistics, insurance, banking and shipping. Both the US and the UK have imposed sanctions on Nornickel’s top shareholder and president, Vladimir Potanin.

Nornickel skipped paying a dividend for last year for the first time since 2008, citing increased geopolitical risks that had a negative impact on the company’s results. Since then, the miner has focused more of its sales to Asia, ensuring its financial stability.

The share split is a step to make it easier to trade Nornickel in Moscow, which became the miner’s main market after its American depository receipt program practically halted when its permit from Russia to keep ADRs in circulation expired. Meanwhile, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., the depository bank for the program, stopped servicing the receipts in May.

“We believe that these actions will contribute to the development of the Russian capital markets in general,” the company’s chairman Andrey Bougrov said in the statement.

Nornickel has climbed 19% in Moscow this year as Russian stocks returned to levels seen before the country invaded Ukraine.

