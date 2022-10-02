(Bloomberg) --

It should be technically possible to repair undersea ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday, according to the Tass news agency.

“There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds,” Novak said. “I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found.”

There’s been doubt on whether it’s possible to repair the structures that traverse the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia. Four leaks have been identified.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed “Anglo-Saxons” for the damage, after underwater eruptions in late September crippled the key pipelines.

Others, including US President Joe Biden, have said Moscow was to blame as part of its efforts to manipulate energy supplies to Europe. “It was a deliberate act of sabotage. And now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” Biden told reporters Friday at the White House.

Separately on Sunday, Danish authorities said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had stopped leaking, a day after officials said the leak on Nord Stream 2 had also stopped.

Once the leaking ends detailed surveys of the damage can be carried out. Two leaks are in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone, and two in Denmark’s economic zone.

