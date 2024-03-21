(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog cautioned there’s no quick way to loosen Russia’s grip on nuclear supply chains and threatening to sever ties too soon would harm global energy markets.

European countries and the US have attempted to pivot away from Russian inputs in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s two-year war on Ukraine. Kremlin-controlled Rosatom Corp. is the world’s dominant supplier of nuclear fuel and the top exporter of reactors.

But at a nuclear energy summit convened Thursday in Brussels, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency cautioned against politicizing the technology.

“I would warn against this point of good nuclear energy against bad nuclear energy,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said. “I don’t think this is what we need to have in the global energy market.”

New data published last week showed Russia’s nuclear-fuel trade rising to a record in 2023, even as the US and Europe have tried to clamp down on its oil and gas supplies. While French President Emmanuel Macron has traded military threats with Putin, last year his engineers at state-controlled Framatome SA formed a joint venture with Rosatom to plot the future of their atomic industries.

The nuclear industry has to adapt supply chains as fast as possible to disconnect from Russian supply, but doing so in a safe and secure way will take time, said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“We need to balance things,” he said. “We need to make sure our nuclear power plants can continue.”

The focus on Rosatom’s market dominance is part of a broader debate about how western economies can rebuild a nuclear industry seen by many as key to fighting climate change. Aging reactors in Europe and the US rely on Russian enriched uranium to continue operating. New Russian projects in Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Hungary, India and Turkey will require fuel and services for decades ahead.

“Five member states who are still very dependent on nuclear fuel from Russia have to diversify away as soon as possible,” said Kadri Simson, the European Union’s energy commissioner. “It’s not an easy task.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been criticized for his ties with Putin and whose country is preparing to break ground on two new Russian reactors, said it’s in everyone’s interest “to prevent nuclear energy from becoming hostage of geopolitical conflicts, hypocrisy and ideological debates.”

(Updates with comments by EU energy commissioner in ninth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the spelling of United Nations.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.