(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil and gas revenue soared in October to the highest since April 2022 due to high oil prices and a pause in government subsidies to refiners.

Budget proceeds from taxes on oil and gas rose by almost 28% last month from a year ago, to 1.63 trillion rubles ($17.6 billion), the Finance Ministry said Friday. Levies on crude and petroleum products — which accounted for almost 91% of total hydrocarbon revenues last month — more than doubled.

Russia’s oil and gas industries provide a key source of revenue for the nation’s coffers amid rising military spending to finance the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and payments to public-sector workers ahead of presidential elections planned for March.

In recent months, Moscow has benefited from rising global oil prices, driven in part by supply curbs from the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. That has in turn lifted the price of Russian crude far above a cap set by the Group of Seven nations, while narrowing the discount to global oil benchmark Brent.

The nation’s main oil export blend, Urals, exceeded the G-7 price cap for a fourth consecutive month in October, trading at $81.52 a barrel with a discount to Brent at $9.57, according to the Finance Ministry.

Russia last month didn’t pay subsidies to domestic refiners for fuel supplies in September, a move that also contributed to the spike in budget proceeds. Such payouts, which usually dent oil revenues, partially compensate refiners for the gap between the base domestic price of car-fuel and prices abroad.

In September fuel prices at the domestic exchange exceeded the threshold set in the payout formula, allowing the government to keep funds in the budget. To compare, subsidies for August supplies of diesel and gasoline reached 298.7 billion rubles.

The government planned to halve refiner subsidies in an effort to rein in spending. However, after criticism from President Vladimir Putin, it plans to restore them in full and is weighing different options for their financing.

