Russia’s top envoy at the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna repeated his upbeat tone on Sunday, saying world powers made “significant progress” in their efforts to revive the landmark 2015 accord.

The Islamic Republic raised its forecasts for revenue from oil exports by almost a third in the draft budget for the next Iranian year, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Iran and Russia have often been more optimistic than their European and U.S. counterparts on progress toward reviving the deal. Envoys have reached what has been billed as the final stage of the negotiations.

The country’s oil exports are heavily sanctioned. A revived nuclear agreement could ease those penalties, allowing more Iranian crude onto global markets in exchange for limits on Tehran’s atomic activities.

Oil surged at the start of the week as tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine fanned demand, with the U.S. benchmark nearing $95 a barrel.

Analysts are now saying $100 oil is in sight as the crisis in Europe reinforced a rally that’s been underpinned by soaring worldwide demand, supply interruptions and declining stockpiles. Traders are also tracking the Vienna talks, which could potentially cool prices if a deal is reached.

