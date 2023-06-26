You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
10m ago
Russia’s Prigozhin May Threaten Belarus, Opposition Leader Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s announced relocation to Belarus has created a new threat to the country’s independence as well as the safety of its NATO neighbors, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said.
“If Prigozhin comes to Belarus with his thugs, it will threaten our neighbors too — Poland, Lithuania, Latvia,” Tsikhanouskaya said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
The potential arrival of mercenaries from Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary force in Belarus would only add to a host of risks, she said.
They include a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko’s government against his opponents, a large-scale exodus of Belarusians abroad, a promise by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, and the presence of Russian forces in the country, Tsikhanouskaya said.
Once stationed in Belarus, Prigozhin may become involved in training Russian troops, arms trading, or even another attack on Ukraine, according to Tsikhanouskaya.
“Prigozhin’s story is not over,” she said. “He will be trying to challenge Putin again, and I don’t want Belarus to get involved.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:02
Interest rate shock won't hit fixed-rate mortgage borrowers until 2025, expert says
-
7:13
How U.S. Federal Reserve policy could affect REIT stocks
-
4:01
Portfolio manager suggests '40/30/30’ portfolio amid inflation
-
8:37
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
-
8:32
AI is changing how people find their next home
-
10:03
Bonds, taxes and price caps: What else can be done to fight inflation?