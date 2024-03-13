(Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region southeast of Moscow is on fire after a possible drone attack, state-owned Tass news agency reported on Wednesday.

Local Telegram channels posted photos and videos of a big plume of smoke rising from a refinery. Rosneft PJSC owns the refinery in Ryazan, which has an annual capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil. Two people were hospitalized due to the fire, Tass reported.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian refineries and oil depots in recent weeks. On Tuesday, a drone hit one of the units of Lukoil’s Norsi refinery in Nizhny Novgorod. The same day, an oil depot in Oryol region also caught fire after a drone attack, while a strike near Surgutneftegas PJSC’s Kinef refinery in Kirishi, not far from St. Petersburg didn’t cause any damage.

The strikes come ahead of Russia’s presidential election March 15-17, in which Vladimir Putin is certain to win another six years in power.

Separately, Aleksandr Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region near Ukraine, said 30 drones were destroyed in the area, while some infrastructure and residential properties sustained “insignificant damage.”

