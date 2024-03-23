(Bloomberg) -- Fire broke out in a refining column at the Kuibyshev refinery in Russia’s Samara region after a drone attack, local governor Dmitry Azarov said.

A second drone targeted the nearby Novokuibyshevsk refinery overnight but was repulsed without causing any damage, he said.

The governor said the blaze was extinguished at the Kuibyshev refinery, which has an annual capacity of 7 million tons of oil.

“There were drone attacks on oil refineries in the region. At the Kuibyshev refinery there was a fire at the primary oil refining column,” Azarov said, according to the Interfax news service.

The attacks came a day after senior Ukrainian officials defended Kyiv’s strikes on oil infrastructure deep within Russian territory following a report that US officials had warned against such operations.

The Kuibyshev and Novokuibyshevsk plants are part of Rosneft PJSC’s Samara region group of refineries that also includes the Syzran refinery, which was attacked on March 16.

Metalloinvest’s Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant in Belgorod region was also attacked by a drone overnight. No casualties or damage were reported, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news service.

