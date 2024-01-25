(Bloomberg) -- A fire damaged Rosneft PJSC’s major Tuapse refinery on Russia’s Black Sea coast early on Thursday, the latest in a string of incidents at the nation’s downstream and energy-export facilities blamed on drone attacks by Ukraine.

The blaze at the facility’s vacuum unit was extinguished at 4:53 a.m. local time, the regional administration said in a statement on its website. It tacked by 99 firefighters and 31 equipment units, according to the statement.

The refinery was hit by a drone attack, according to a Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity. The nation’s security service aims to attack facilities that provide revenue to the Russian state and supply fuel to the Russian army, the official said.

Neither the regional authorities nor emergency services gave a cause for the incident at Tuapse.

In recent weeks, several Russian oil-processing and storage facilities have been targeted or damaged in what appeared to be Ukrainian drone attacks. Most significantly, Novatek PJSC’s Ust-Luga facility on the Baltic coast that processes stable gas condensate — a type of light oil — stopped operations after a fire on Jan. 21 that officials in Ukraine said was the result of an attack by special forces using a drone.

The attacks on Russian oil facilities come as Moscow’s war against Ukraine enters a phase of attrition targeting energy infrastructure. This represents a new risk for the nation’s ability to maintain the flow of petroleum exports, a crucial source of funds for the Russian government as its budget is strained by high military spending, plus domestic expenditures in the run-up to presidential elections in March.

The Tuapse refinery processed more than 180,000 barrels a day of crude oil in the first 17 days of January, or more than 3% of the nation’s total crude-processing volume, according to a person familiar with industry data. The facility focuses on petroleum-product exports via the Black Sea, so any operational disruptions may affect Russia’s total overseas fuel supplies.

Rosneft did not immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for a comment on the effect of the incident on Tuapse’s production and exports.

(Updates headline, first and third paragraphs with Ukraine’s claim of responsibility for drone attack.)

