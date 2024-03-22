(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s drones have hit facilities accounting for more than a 10th of Russia’s oil-refining capacity, but the actual reduction in crude processing may be just half that size because the country’s downstream industry can utilize existing slack in the system.

Russia’s primary crude-processing volumes are expected to decline by 300,000 to 400,000 barrels a day as a result of the latest flurry of Ukrainian drone attacks, to an average of 5 million to 5.2 million barrels a day, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

A reduction of that size would still bring the nation’s oil-refining rate to levels not seen since the spring of 2022, when many buyers shied away from Russian petroleum products following the invasion of Ukraine.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its third year, Kyiv is using drones to target its enemy’s key industry, aiming to curb fuel supplies to the front line and cut the flow of petrodollars into Kremlin coffers.

Read More: Ukraine’s Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Mark New Phase in War

The attacks this year have targeted 13 major refineries and two smaller plants, with between 480,000 and 900,000 barrels a day of processing capacity currently offline, according to the survey.

“The impact on the refinery runs may not be as pronounced, thanks to additional utilization of the currently operating primary units,” said Sergey Kondratiev, head of the economic department at Moscow-based Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation.

In recent months, Russian crude-processing units have been operating at some 75% to 80% of their nameplate capacity, Kondratiev estimated. The strikes do not appear to have damaged any secondary refining units, or facilities that receive feedstock from crude units and process it further, he said.

Russia was set to process 275 million tons of crude for this year, well below the total annual processing capacity of 312 million tons estimated at the end of last year, according to Sofia Mangileva, an analyst at Moscow-based consultant Yakov & Partners. That means the nation can compensate for the attacks and ensure sufficient exports of petroleum products.

Russian refiners processed 5.03 million barrels a day of crude from March 14 to 20 after a flurry of attacks, according to a person with knowledge of industry data. That’s down more than 400,000 barrels a day from the first 13 days of the month. But almost a quarter of the decline is due to planned maintenance at a Moscow refinery that started earlier this week.

The global oil market has been tightening amid crude-supply curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Counties and its allies, which include Russia. Shipment disruptions in the Red Sea and better than expected economic data from China are also bullish factors.

International oil prices are up about 11% this year, while US gasoline and European diesel prices have so far this year outpaced the increase in crude.

Oil market watchers have been scrutinizing refinery runs in Russia, among the world’s top-three oil producers, to understand how the recent drone attacks could affect overseas shipments. The government in Moscow typically prioritizes domestic fuel supplies over exports to avoid shortages that could prompt protests and boost inflation. It has banned gasoline exports from March 1 for six months.

To avoid any shortages, the Energy Ministry is discussing potential changes to the spring maintenance schedule for the country’s refineries, as well as the possibility of increasing fuel output at operational facilities, Minister Nikolai Shulginov said earlier this week, according to Russian media reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed the situation with oil producers on Friday and instructed them to work with the Russian Railways to ensure “uninterrupted” oil-product supplies as well сrude flows to refineries in line with the plan and increasing seasonal demand.

Reduced Exports

Prior to the latest attacks, Russia had planned 644,000 barrels a day of diesel exports this month from from major Baltic and Black Sea ports, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg. Mikhail Turukalov, an independent US-based oil analyst, expects shipments to be around 20% to 30% lower in April.

“The reason for it is not just the refinery attacks but also the start of spring maintenance and the willingness of the regulators to saturate the domestic diesel market,” said Turukalov.

In the first two weeks of March, Russia’s domestic diesel supplies were steady at about 1.1 million barrels a day, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg. Exports slipped to just over 600,000 barrels a day compared with 675,000 barrels a day in February, the data show.

Preliminary estimates suggest the drone attacks may reduce Russian diesel production by 6% to 8%, with only export flows affected, said Sergei Vakulenko, a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Berlin, who spent 10 years as an executive at a Russian oil producer. Overseas shipments of diesel and fuel oil could each fall by 120,000 to 150,000 barrels a day, he estimated. IEF’s Kondratiev sees diesel exports falling by 70,000 to 100,000 barrels per day.

Russia’s reduced refining rates may mean that more crude is diverted for export, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told Russian media earlier this month.

Kpler expects the nation to raise its daily seaborne crude flows by some 200,000 to 250,000 barrels to 3.7 million to 3.8 million barrels. Estimates from Vakulenko, Yakov and Partners and FGE consultancy put that increase closer to 600,000 barrels a day, in the event that Russia decides to divert all crude it can’t process to foreign markets.

Selling those volumes on short notice “will not be easy and will likely require aggressive discounting,” particularly since tougher sanctions enforcement has already reduced the international appeal of Russian oil, FGE said in a report earlier this week.

(Updates with new crude-processing data in ninth paragraph, Novak statement in 14th.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.