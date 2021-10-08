(Bloomberg) -- Deaths in Russia linked to Covid-19 in August grew to 49,389, adding to a surge in fatalities that’s taken the overall total to nearly 420,000 since the start of the epidemic.

The number of deaths associated with the virus was more than double the 23,877 announced in daily reports by the government’s Covid-19 task force. The Federal Statistics Service, which published the data late Friday, also revised up the record-high total reported in July to 51,044.

The figures show July and August were the deadliest in Russia so far, accounting for almost a quarter of all Covid-linked deaths since the epidemic began. Infections have been rising again in recent weeks since schools reopened Sept. 1 and following parliamentary elections, and officials in numerous Russian regions have moved to restore restrictions on public gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus.

The government has ruled out imposing another nationwide lockdown, and authorities in Moscow have also resisted such restrictions. Even as the death toll has continued to climb, many Russians remain skeptical of official appeals to vaccinate despite the widespread availability of domestic vaccines.

President Vladimir Putin, who was fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V in April, went into self-isolation last month when he disclosed that “tens of people” working in his entourage had been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak among staffers. He showed no public sign of illness himself and emerged after two weeks to hold an in-person meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sept. 29.

