(Bloomberg) -- Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s plane had to change its route to reach a European security summit in North Macedonia after Bulgaria refused to allow it to cross its airspace.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who’s under European Union sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, said in a Telegram post early Thursday that Bulgaria refused permission for her to be on the flight. The plane traveled instead through Greece with Zakharova on board to North Macedonia’s capital Skopje for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meeting, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti news service.

Despite the dispute “We’re in Skopje,” said Zakharova, who regularly travels with Lavrov.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately reply to a Bloomberg request for comment. Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday that Bulgaria had rejected several people on the advance Russian passenger list because they were under EU sanctions.

“The fact that Mr. Lavrov can travel is due to the exceptions given to him specifically” to participate in the two-day forum, Gabriel said.

Poland announced Wednesday it’s joining three Baltic countries and Ukraine in boycotting the meeting of foreign ministers of the 57-member OSCE over the presence of Lavrov, who’s also sanctioned by the EU in response to Russia’s war.

“Lavrov needs to hear again from everyone why Russia is being condemned and isolated,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said late Wednesday in Skopje. “And then he’ll be able to come back to the Kremlin and report to the Kremlin master that the European Union and the OSCE remain united in deploring Russia’s aggressive, unlawful behavior.”

