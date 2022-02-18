(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

European Union countries are looking for ways to shield their economies if the Western alliance hits Russia with sanctions

The ECB must not overreact to high near-term inflation or it could lead to too-weak price pressures later on, its chief economist said

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said bringing down inflation may require overshooting the neutral target interest rate of about 2%

Norway’s outgoing central-bank governor called on politicians to avoid squandering the world’s biggest wealth fund

Britain wants to become a model for government-funded moonshots

An uneven economic rebound is complicating talks among finance chiefs of the world’s biggest economies as they meet this week

Top central bankers are now looking to appreciating exchange rates to help fight the menace of inflation

Emerging Asia’s central banks have enjoyed room to pause on monetary policy, but pressure may be building to shift course

The Fed has found a culprit for supercharging growth in some of the riskiest corporate debt: itself

Rich nations pledged $8.5 billion to help South Africa cut emissions from coal. There’s a battle over where those funds should go

Myanmar’s military regime plans to start an online lottery as it hunts for new revenue streams, with its economy battered by the pandemic and the exit of foreign companies following last year’s coup

