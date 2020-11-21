(Bloomberg) -- Russia imposed a travel ban on 25 U.K. officials in retaliation for sanctions on the same number of Russians adopted by the British government in July.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would continue to respond to any further “unfriendly actions” by the U.K., according to a website statement on Saturday.

The U.K. sanctioned the 25 Russians over their alleged involvement in the mistreatment and death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.