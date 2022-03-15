(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • The EU is set to ban luxury goods sales to Russia and purchase of many Russian steel and iron products as part of a fourth round of sanctions
  • Warning lights are flashing as the Russian government starts the process of paying interest on dollar bonds
  • Germany is leading Europe in its financial response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Portugal is setting up a credit line for companies in manufacturing or transport affected by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine
  • Spain will announce a series of tax breaks later this month
  • The IMF said Ukraine likely needs need $4.8 billion in financing as it faces a deep recession
  • China’s economy started the first two months of the year on a strong footing, but risks are growing
    • China’s new Covid-19 cases top 5,000 for the first time since the pandemic’s early days, prompting lockdowns that may hit output for Volkswagen to Apple suppliers
    • Widespread lockdowns in China could affect half of the country’s GDP, with negative global implications
    • As downside risks increase, the Chinese government and central bank will have to step up support further, according to Bloomberg Economics
  • The Fed’s delicate task: use higher interest rates to bring down sky-high inflation without crashing the U.S. into a recession
    • U.S. median one-year inflation expectation rose to 6% in February
    • Bloomberg Economics sees headline inflation staying stubbornly high this year, averaging 6.8% in 4Q 2022
  • Read Bloomberg’s Pret Index: London’s financial districts are getting busier and busier

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.