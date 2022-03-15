5h ago
Russia Sanctions, China Risks Grow, Fed’s Delicate Task: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The EU is set to ban luxury goods sales to Russia and purchase of many Russian steel and iron products as part of a fourth round of sanctions
- Warning lights are flashing as the Russian government starts the process of paying interest on dollar bonds
- Germany is leading Europe in its financial response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Portugal is setting up a credit line for companies in manufacturing or transport affected by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine
- Spain will announce a series of tax breaks later this month
- The IMF said Ukraine likely needs need $4.8 billion in financing as it faces a deep recession
- China’s economy started the first two months of the year on a strong footing, but risks are growing
- China’s new Covid-19 cases top 5,000 for the first time since the pandemic’s early days, prompting lockdowns that may hit output for Volkswagen to Apple suppliers
- Widespread lockdowns in China could affect half of the country’s GDP, with negative global implications
- As downside risks increase, the Chinese government and central bank will have to step up support further, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The Fed’s delicate task: use higher interest rates to bring down sky-high inflation without crashing the U.S. into a recession
- U.S. median one-year inflation expectation rose to 6% in February
- Bloomberg Economics sees headline inflation staying stubbornly high this year, averaging 6.8% in 4Q 2022
- Read Bloomberg’s Pret Index: London’s financial districts are getting busier and busier
