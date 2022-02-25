(Bloomberg) --

Companies that have borrowings loaned to them by Russian banks may need to find new financiers following recent sanctions imposed by the U.S., U.K. and European Union.

Almost $22 billion of outstanding foreign currency loans were made to non-Russian borrowers since 2011, most of which were European firms including the likes of oil and gas company Socar Turkey Enerji, Luxembourg metals trader Traxys Sarl and Netherlands’ communications provider Veon Holdings, according to Bloomberg data.

Several Russian financial institutions such as the country’s largest financial institutions Sberbank and VTB Bank have been sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and EU following the invasion of Ukraine. In 2021 alone, Russian banks were involved in $5.2 billion of loans to non-Russian borrowers.

“Sanctions would likely have the most material economic and financial impact, particularly given that non-U.S. counterparties would themselves face compliance risks when dealing with sanctioned banks,” according to a Moody’s Investors Service report on Feb. 8.

Already, bonds issued by Russian banks targeted by the international sanctions this week have dropped in value. VTB’s $2.25 billion additional tier 1 notes are indicated at 55 cents in Moscow Friday, down from about 65 cents in the last quote.

