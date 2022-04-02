(Bloomberg) -- Sanctions against Russia will only increase until a peace agreement with Ukraine becomes clear, Japan’s trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said Sunday on national broadcaster NHK.

Together with other nations, Japan will judge what other measures can be taken to further restrict the Russian economy, which has already been crippled by a wide-ranging series of trade and finance curbs, Hagiuda said. The government has not restrained Japanese companies from continuing to operate in Russia, however the longer the war continues, the harder it will be to keep conducting business there, he said.

Tracking the Sanctions Imposed on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

The U.S., U.K., European Union and others have ramped up sanctions against Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. In the latest round, the U.S. went after more than 400 individuals, including lawmakers and an adviser to Vladimir Putin. The U.K. targeted Alfa-Bank JSC and the diamond mining company Alrosa.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.