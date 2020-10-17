(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Saudi Arabia are ready to cooperate closely to keep the global energy market stable, the Kremlin said in emailed statement after President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, held their second phone call this week.

The two spoke “extensively” about the OPEC+ cooperation, continuing an Oct. 13 conversation during which they reviewed efforts to balance supply and demand in the oil market and boost the global economy. The two phone calls between the leaders of world’s main oil exporters came before a small group of OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to review compliance with production cuts on Oct. 19.

