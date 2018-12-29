Russia Says Assad’s Forces Take Control of Syrian City Near Turkey

(Bloomberg) -- Syrian government forces are now in control of a strategic area close to the border with Turkey that had been controlled by a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia before President Donald Trump announced his withdrawal from the country.

“The Syrian army has taken control of Manbij,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Saturday.

The Russian announcement came as Russia and Turkey’s ministers of foreign affairs and defense, as well as their intelligence chiefs, met in Moscow to discuss the way forward in Syria as they move to fill the void left by the U.S. pullout from the war-torn country.

The U.S.-led coalition on Friday had denied what it called “incorrect” information about changes to military forces in Manbij, where the Turkish army was threatening an offensive to push back the Kurdish group, called the YPG. Turkey considers the group to be an extension of a domestic terrorist organization.

