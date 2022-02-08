Russia Says Envoys May Be on Cusp of Nuclear Deal: Iran Snapshot

Latest developments

Russia’s chief nuclear negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov told the Moscow newspaper Kommersant that talks to revive an accord between Iran and world powers are on the finish line with a final document already on the table.

His comments reflected optimism from Russian and Iranian diplomats that the parties could be on the verge of a deal, even as their counterparts in the U.S. suggested “significant gaps” remain. Russia and Iran have often been more upbeat in their assessment of progress than U.S. and European negotiators.

Envoys are expected to resume talks in Vienna Tuesday with the State Department calling it “the final stretch” after multiple rounds. If an agreement is reached, a preparation period for its implementation will begin, which may take a month or two, Ulyanov said. An intermediate solution at this stage is completely irrelevant, and all attention is on restoring the original 2015 pact, he added.

A comprehensive nuclear deal would likely reintroduce limits on Iran’s atomic activities in return for the easing of sanctions, including on oil exports.

Oil

Oil was steady in Asian trading near $91 a barrel as investor focus turned to the Iran nuclear talks.

If there’s a deal, Tehran may be able to raise exports enough that crude prices fall. If not, analysts say they could move closer to $100 a barrel, if not higher.

