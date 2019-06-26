(Bloomberg) -- Denouncing new U.S. sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “absolutely insulting,” a top Russian Foreign Ministry official said chances for a diplomatic resolution to tensions between Washington and Tehran are sharply reduced.

“There is a very narrow window left because this is an absolutely insulting step for intergovernmental relations. But hope dies last,” special envoy Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Wednesday in Moscow.

“Iran will never be alone if, God forbid, the U.S. ever takes absolutely crazy and irresponsible actions against it,” he said. “Not only Russia, but many countries sympathize with Iran.”

With deep economic and political ties to the Islamic Republic, Russia has denounced U.S. efforts to raise pressure on Iran and this week backed Tehran’s account of the downing of an American drone by Iranian forces that nearly provoked a U.S. military response.

