(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry says it repelled an attack by Ukrainian speedboats on one of its Black Sea Naval vessels early on Sunday.

The Vishnya-class intelligence ship “Priazovye” was attacked at about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time, 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Sevastopol in Crimea, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The attacking boats, which Russia said were armed with machine guns and grenade launchers, were destroyed and there were no casualties or damage to the ship, it added. The report couldn’t be independently verified, and Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident.

The Priazovye was monitoring the situation along the routes of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern Black Sea, the ministry said.

A strategic unmanned aerial vehicle RQ-4B “Global Hawk” of the US Air Force was performing reconnaissance in the central part of the Black Sea during the attack, according to Russia.

