(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has given Russia “written guarantees” that sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine won’t affect Moscow’s nuclear partnership with Iran, potentially allowing for the resumption of talks to revive the 2015 atomic accord. Oil prices fell.

World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to restore the nuclear pact on Friday, amid deepening tensions between the Kremlin and the White House.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on March 5 for U.S. assurances due to concern that sanctions under consideration by the Biden administration would interfere with fuel supplies to Iran’s only operating atomic-power plant in Bushehr and the planned construction of a second facility.

“We received written guarantees,” Lavrov said Tuesday after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Moscow. “They are included in the text of the agreement itself,” he said adding that these “provide reliable protection for all projects and activities envisaged” in the nuclear deal.

There was no immediate confirmation from the U.S.

The potential breakthrough raises the prospects that a broader deal could still be clinched to limit Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief that would within months bring Iranian oil back onto global markets roiled by the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell as much as $9.46 to trade as low as $97.44 in London after Lavrov’s comments. They had been trading above $100 for most of March.

Diplomats from all sides had said they were very close to an agreement to restore the 2015 deal before the Russian demand.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, known as the JCPOA, and reimposed sanctions almost four years ago. Iran responded by escalating its uranium enrichment well beyond limits set by the accord. The standoff fueled conflicts in the Middle East and a series of attacks on shipping in waterways key for global trade.

