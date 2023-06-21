Russia Says Its Military Downed Three More Drones Outside Moscow

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry said three drones were brought down outside Moscow in what it described as an attempted attack by Ukraine.

The drones were intercepted using electronic jamming that caused them to lose control and crash in the Moscow region, the ministry said Wednesday in a statement on its Telegram channel. Nobody was hurt and there was no damage, it said.

Ukraine hasn’t commented on the Russian claims. The alleged assault follows a strike involving eight drones last month that damaged several residential buildings in the biggest attack on the Russian capital since President Vladimir Putin ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Two drones also exploded over the Kremlin on May 3 in an attack that officials also blamed on Ukraine, which denied involvement.

