(Bloomberg) -- At least five people were killed and 18 injured in what Russia says was a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Belgorod near their shared border.

The attack on Thursday also damaged a shop, several private homes and an industrial facility, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel. Russia’s Defense Ministry separately said 14 missiles from a multiple-rocket launcher were intercepted over the Belgorod region.

Ukraine, which has retaliated against waves of Russian missile and drone strikes on its cities since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, hasn’t commented or claimed responsibility for the attack.

Belgorod, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine, has regularly come under assault. The latest strike was the biggest in Russia since the end of December, when a missile attack killed 24 people and wounded more than a hundred. Russia cited that incident when launching multiple barrages on Ukrainian cities in the days that followed.

The strike in Belgorod comes a day after Ukraine’s military said it destroyed a Russian warship off the south coast of Crimea, the latest in a string of operations targeting Kremlin navy vessels in the Black Sea. At the same time in Ukraine, fighting has intensified near the embattled eastern city of Avdiivka.

