(Bloomberg) -- Radiation briefly rose to as much as 16 times normal background levels at observation points near Severodvinsk, where a Russian missile test failed on Aug. 8, Russia’s federal weather service said in a statement.

Gamma radiation levels reached four times to 16 times normal at around noon Moscow time before falling back to normal levels by 2:30 p.m., according to the statement.

