(Bloomberg) --

Russia may rethink its energy-supply commitments in light of the sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“European leaders unanimously recognize that Russia is fulfilling all its contractual obligations without interruption and in full,” Peskov told reporters Wednesday. “But you see the hostile bacchanalia that the countries of the “collective West” have caused of course makes the situation very difficult and forces us to seriously think about this.”

The comments come just two days after Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned that Russia could halt flows along the existing Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.

The European Union -- reliant on Russia for some 30% of its natural gas -- is seeking to reduce its energy dependence by tapping new supplies, boosting efficiency and using more renewables. The U.S. has banned imports of Russian fossil fuels, including crude and oil products.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.