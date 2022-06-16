(Bloomberg) -- Russia will push on with a plan to pay foreign creditors in hard currency after the US and EU tightened sanctions before a deadline at the end of the month that could tip the nation into default.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reiterated the government’s goal of getting dollar and euro payments to bondholders via banks that have so far avoided sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, he gave no details on whether the plan had been presented to investors, or when it might be rolled out.

About $100 million of coupon cash has yet to reach creditors’ accounts after the US made it illegal for Americans to receive the payments in May. With a grace period on those transfers set to expire at the end of the day on June 26, Russia could be poised for its first foreign debt delinquency in more than a century.

“We’ve done everything we can to lead the horse to water,” Siluanov told reporters in St. Petersburg. “But it’s not up to us whether it wants to drink or not.”

Asked how the government would service its debt with the National Settlement Depository -- a key link in the payment chain -- now blacklisted by the EU, Siluanov said “we’ll manage.”

The question now is whether investors try to take the payments through the government’s proposed route.

Under the plan, the Finance Ministry would pay rubles to the NSD’s accounts, which would then be converted by an unsanctioned Russian lender into hard currency on accounts that the bondholders could then access.

Siluanov’s comments underscore the government’s insistence that it can’t be declared in default given its efforts and willingness to pay, potentially pointing to a protracted legal fight to come.

