Russia Says Talks to Restore Iran Atomic Deal Near ‘Finish Line’

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s chief negotiator said talks to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers are “apparently” about to “cross the finish line.”

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy in Vienna, made the comments after a meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union’s top diplomat in the talks. Ulyanov has been more upbeat than his Western counterparts on the prospects of reaching a deal.

EU and Russian diplomats have previously suggested deliberations should conclude by the end of February.

The original 2015 deal eased sanctions on Iran including on its oil sales in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

