(Bloomberg) -- Russia gave a critical initial response to U.S. security proposals aimed at defusing a crisis over Ukraine, saying they failed to address Moscow’s demands to prevent NATO expansion, though the Kremlin indicated talks are likely to continue.

While President Vladimir Putin has read the documents and will take time to study them, “it cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

“It would be silly to expect a response on the next day,” he said, noting that working-level contacts with the U.S. will continue and talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected in the next few days.

The U.S. proposal delivered on Wednesday “allows us to expect the start of a serious conversation but on secondary issues,” Lavrov said, according to the Interfax news service. “On the main question, there’s no positive reaction in this document.”

