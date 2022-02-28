(Bloomberg) -- The head of Russia’s delegation at talks with Ukraine said the two sides had agreed to continue negotiations to try to halt the war, the Interfax news service reported late Monday.

Vladimir Medinsky said Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to meet “in the coming days” on the Polish-Belarusian border after consulting with the leaders of their two countries, according to Interfax. The news service also cited a Ukrainian official, Mikhail Podolyak, as saying the two sides had discussed the possibility of holding a second round of talks soon.

