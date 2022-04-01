(Bloomberg) -- Russia said two Ukrainian military helicopters crossed the border and attacked an oil-storage facility in the city of Belgorod, causing a large fire early Friday.

Tass quoted Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov as saying the aircraft flew in at low altitude. Eight fuel tanks were burning and authorities said the fire might spread to the others there, Interfax reported. Two workers were reported injured and nearby residents were being evacuated.

Focused on fighting Russian troops on their own territory, Ukrainian forces haven’t claimed any strikes on the other side of the border since the start of the war. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the Belgorod fire.

Russia has struck numerous fuel and other energy facilities in its invasion of Ukraine.

