(Bloomberg) -- At least 14 people were killed and over 100 injured in what Russia’s emergency services called a Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod.

The incident follows a Ukrainian drone swarm launched across several Russian regions overnight — as well as Moscow’s massive missile bombardment of Ukraine on Friday, which left dozens dead. The exchanges suggest the 22-month war is escalating again heading into 2024.

Russia hasn’t said what type of weapons were involved, and Ukraine hasn’t commented directly on what would mark a rare hit on Russian territory. The Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources, said Kyiv’s forces targeted military objects in the area and that casualties resulted from Russia’s air defense operations.

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed and ordered medical specialists to travel to Belgorod from Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Tass.

The strike on Belgorod, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Russia’s border with Ukraine, damaged residential buildings, the local government center and a medical school, according to the state-run Ria Novosti news agency.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported deaths and injuries in a Telegram post. Russia’s emergency situations ministry said that ten people, including a child, had been killed and 45 injured, including four children.

Russian Telegram channels show smoke, fire and damaged cars and buildings in the city center. Unverified videos on social media showed scenes of panic around an ice rink and shopping center.

The attack was the largest on a Russian city since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia earlier said its air defense shot down 32 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow, Bryansk, Orel and Kursk regions.

Shelling also hit the village of Urazovo in the Belgorod region, hitting a sports and recreation complex, power lines and about 20 private households, Gladkov said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated in the final week of 2023. On Friday Russia hit Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles, the heaviest Russian missile bombardment so far, with at least 39 people killed. That attack was seen as retaliation for Ukraine’s destruction of the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia, Crimea, earlier in the week.

