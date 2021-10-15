(Bloomberg) -- Russia said one of its warships intercepted a U.S. destroyer in the Sea of Japan that was encroaching on its territorial waters, claiming the vessels came within 60 meters (200 feet) of each other during the confrontation.

The Russian Defense Ministry posted a video Friday of the Admiral Tributs sailing near the USS Chafee, a guided-missile destroyer, and said it prevented the American vessel from violating Russia’s territorial waters. The Russian Pacific Fleet anti-submarine ship issued repeated warnings to the U.S. vessel to change course, the Interfax news service reported, citing a Defense Ministry statement.

A spokesman at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command made no immediate comment. The episode took place in an area that had been closed for joint Russia-China naval exercises, according to Interfax. It’s the latest in a series of close military encounters between Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organization members amid some of the worst tensions since the Cold War.

In June, Russia said it forced a U.K. destroyer in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea to change course after it fired warning shots. The U.K. denied the claims and said its ship was in international waters at the time.

