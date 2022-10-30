Russia Says Won’t Take New Steps on Grain Deal Until After Probe

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian foreign ministry official said next steps on the Ukrainian grain export initiative abandoned by Moscow can only be determined after a full investigation into Saturday’s attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

In comments to journalists reported by state-run Tass news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko didn’t explicitly rule out returning to the grain deal, which Moscow said on Saturday it was quitting “indefinitely.”

Any return must be preceded by a thorough probe of Saturday’s drone strike on Russian vessels in Sevastapol, in annexed Crimea, Rudenko said.

It wasn’t clear from his comments who should carry out an investigation.

Russia’s defense ministry earlier said, without offering evidence, that Ukraine had carried out the attack from Odesa, center of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and that a civilian grain vessel was potentially involved. A Ukrainian presidential aide rejected those claims.

Russia expects to be in contact with Turkey and the United Nations on the grain deal soon, Rudenko said.

