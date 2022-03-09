(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Sakhalin Energy offered its first spot liquefied natural gas cargo to Asia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine -- a key test of how keen buyers in the region are to handle the nation’s fuel.

The company released a sales tender offering a cargo for late-April loading from the Sakhalin-2 project just north of Japan, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Shell Plc has joined other oil majors in announcing plans to exit Russia in the face of international pressure, including selling its stake in Sakhalin-2, but Japanese partners in the venture are still holding on to their shareholdings and the controversial tender will be closely watched.

Despite surging prices driven by events in Europe, some traders expect limited interest as importers have avoided Russian shipments since the invasion. There’s also the possibility that the cargo will be bought by Russian suppliers and delivered under long-term contract volumes.

“We understand the North Asian buyers are only accepting contracted Russian cargoes at this time, but are refusing to handle new spot cargoes,” said Valery Chow, the Asia-Pacific head of gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Extreme prices and volatility are leading to “demand destruction in the near term,” he said.

Global liquefied natural gas prices received new impetus as the U.S. and U.K. ramped up measures to ban Russian fossil fuel imports. Europe’s gas benchmark reached an intraday record earlier this week.

Some companies have already started inquiring for cargoes to meet summer demand. CPC was seeking LNG for delivery from June to August to Taiwan earlier this week, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.

Intraday value for 1H April DES cargo to JKTC assessed at $44.975 on Wednesday, -$24.65 according to S&P Global Platts 2H April was -$23.65 at $42.975

BP bids for a cargo delivered April 15-19 to Tianjin, China at 75c/mmbtu discount to May JKM prices via the S&P Global Platts Market on Close

