(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina is expected to deliver a third 100 basis-point increase in its key interest rate in less than a year Friday and, with inflation still running more than double the target, it may not be the last.

The central bank didn’t give its usual public guidance ahead of the meeting, but 25 of 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see a full-percentage-point hike, matching the December increase. Another eight see smaller hikes, citing recent signs inflation could be stabilizing, while two forecast an even-larger move.

“I don’t see how the central bank can avoid showing toughness in this environment,” said Natalia Orlova, economist at Alfa-Bank. She cited rising global inflation and interest rates, as well as little sign of easing in price pressures in Russia, to support her expectation of a full-point increase in the key rate to 9.5%.

Despite the central bank’s doubling of its key rate since March, inflation is at a six-year high. Global price pressures have combined with local factors to keep costs of goods and services rising even as credit has tightened and polls show the issue has become a top concern for Russians.

The Bank of Russia has been among the most aggressive of emerging-markets central banks in raising rates to rein in price growth.

Fears of possible new Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis also continue to pressure the ruble, though the currency has rebounded in the last week as hopes for diplomatic progress emerged. A weaker ruble fuels inflation by driving up local prices for imported goods.

“Geopolitical risks can’t be written off,” said Irina Lebedeva, economist at Uralsib.

“With inflation expectations so high, the central bank needs another big hike to regain control. Real rates may be the best guide to tightness, and a move of 75 bps or more would leave them decisively positive, even if inflation accelerates further.”

There have been a few signs of stabilization lately, though January data released late Wednesday showed price growth running a bit below forecasts. Expectations for inflation a year from now also fell in January, according to the central bank.

“The central bank is on top of the proverbial policy curve, not behind it,” said Alex Isakov, an economist at VTB Capital, who forecasts a 50 basis-point hike. The current situation “doesn’t require extraordinary measures, otherwise there’s the risk of creating excess volatility” and pushing inflation below the target, he said.

In addition to the rate decision, the central bank will release updates of its economic forecasts Friday, including for inflation and the outlook for the key rate. Economists expect increases in both of those.

