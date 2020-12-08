(Bloomberg) -- Russia is nearing the end of its monetary easing cycle after it cut interest rates to a record low, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Bloomberg TV.

“After 350 basis points rate cuts since last summer, we are already close to the trough of the key rate cycle,” Nabiullina said, adding that it’s too early to give a clear signal about how the central bank will act at a policy meeting scheduled for Dec. 18. “Nevertheless we expect next year’s monetary policy to remain accommodative and to support the Russian economy.”

The central bank has kept rates on hold at 4.25% at its past two policy meetings, while leaving the door open to more easing. Economists are split as to whether the next reduction will come as soon as next week, or at some point next year.

The central bank needs to “assess carefully” whether the factors that drove the recent acceleration in inflation are temporary, but still expects disinflationary pressures to prevail next year. After a rebound in the third quarter, growth will flatten in the last three months of 2020 and beginning of 2021, she added.

The second wave of the pandemic now under way will add to pressures pushing price growth lower, Nabiullina said. The central bank sees “very modest” room for easing next year, she said.

Consumer-price growth accelerated to 4.4% in November following a slump in the ruble. Inflation will peak at 4.9% in February, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who are betting the central bank will cut rates to 3.5% next year.

RUSSIA INSIGHT: Virus Surge Is Limited Blow to GDP -- Dashboard

Nabiullina said oil prices are trading at a higher level than expected, but she recognizes that there is a long-term trend for lower demand for fossil fuels. That’s why the central bank is sticking to its long-term assumption that oil won’t go above $50 per barrel, she said.

The International Monetary Fund said last month that Russia should continue cutting rates to support the economy, warning that inflation is likely to fall back below the central bank’s 4% target and remain there for a long time.

Forward-rate agreements are showing bets for about 25 basis points of cuts in the next three months, the most since July. A handful of economists are forecasting no more cuts and some even expect rate hikes in 2021.

Nabiullina will speak about the challenge posed to the central bank by the pandemic at a conference on Wednesday.

“We think that we will reach the pandemic mark in terms of the economy by the first half of 2022,” Nabiullina said. “That gives us a base for additional easing, but it depends on many factors. We know that the situation is characterized by high uncertainty.”

