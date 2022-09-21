(Bloomberg) -- Russia improved its outlook for the economy for this year and next, rolling out fresh forecasts on the same day that a major escalation in President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine probably made many of them obsolete.

Speaking to lawmakers in Moscow just minutes after Putin declared a “partial mobilization,” Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said he expected the downturn to hit its low point next quarter. Under the revisions, gross domestic product will only contract 0.8% in 2023, a significant upgrade from the ministry’s earlier forecast for a 2.7% decline.

Underpinning the view is “a continued scenario of an accelerated adaptation” to sanctions, Reshetnikov said Wednesday.

The economy has been adjusting to the punishing sanctions imposed by the US and its allies for the war. But risks are becoming hard to gauge now that Russia is moving to annex occupied Ukrainian territory, with Putin renewing his warnings of a nuclear threat.

The Economy Ministry now expects GDP to return to growth in 2024-2025, adding 2.6% on average. It improved the outlook for this year’s economic contraction for the second time since the invasion in February and now predicts a decline of 2.9%.

Reshetnikov said the new forecasts, which will be discussed by the government on Thursday, also envision inflation ending the year at 12.4% -- down from a peak of near 18% in April -- and only a slight increase in unemployment to 4.5%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The updated forecast assumes upbeat activity in the second half of the year and a persistent decline in inflation. Both assumptions are challenged by the mobilization, which will affect 0.5% of the labor force, diminish growth and put upward pressure on wages and prices in the private sector.”

--Alexander Isakov, Russia economist.

While many analysts agree that Russia is on track for a much shallower recession than initially feared, the economy is at risk of more pressure as Putin responds to a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that dealt his troops their worst defeats since the early months of the conflict.

Following Putin’s announcements on Wednesday, Bloomberg Economics revised down its prediction for this year’s GDP slump to 3.75%.

Although the latest official outlook likely still applies for this year, forecasts for 2023 seem “out of date and detached from the new reality,” according to Dmitry Polevoy, economist at Locko-Invest.

“Moreover, a positive macroeconomic forecast and additional -- possibly yet unaccounted -- costs of mobilization suggest a risk of a wider budget deficit and the necessity to find sources to cover it,” he said.

