(Bloomberg) -- Russia will seize control of one of the country’s biggest car dealerships owned by the family of a wealthy Kremlin critic who is now living in exile.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer stakes in affiliates of the Rolf Group dealership to the state property agency for “temporary management,” according to the document published Friday.

Rolf was the biggest Russian dealership in the years before Russia invaded Ukraine and was considering an initial public offering.

The family of entrepreneur Sergey Petrov, who is a dual Russian-Austrian citizen and left Russia years ago, holds the stakes through a Cyprus-registered entity.

Russian authorities opened a criminal investigation into him in 2019, accusing him of illegally transferring money abroad. Petrov said in 2021 that the charges against him are “absurd” and the case is political in nature.

In 2011-2012, Petrov openly backed the biggest anti-government protests of Putin’s two-decade rule while serving as a member of parliament. In 2014, Petrov was one of the very few lawmakers who didn’t vote when the annexation of Crimea was approved nearly unanimously.

Russia this year has seized control of several businesses owned by international holdings, including France’s Danone SA and Denmark’s Carlsberg A/S.

