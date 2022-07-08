Russia Sends Official to Prison for 7 Years for Anti-War Comment

(Bloomberg) -- A Moscow district council member was sentenced to seven years in prison for making anti-war comments, the harshest punishment yet under a law enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Alexei Gorinov was found guilty of spreading “knowingly false information about activities of Russian military forces,” Interfax and other Russian media reported on Friday.

“Gorinov is just the beginning,” Ivan Pavlov, a human rights lawyer, said by phone from Georgia. “There will be dramatic sentences, showing the public what is to come.”

Gorinov was arrested in April for comments he made at a council hearing in Moscow’s Krasnoselsky district in March, shortly after Russian lawmakers approved a maximum sentence of 15 years for spreading “fake” information about the military. The punishment is part of a recent string of actions aimed at stifling dissenting voices and is the first real sentence under that article, Pavlov said.

Photos from the court on Amnesty International’s showed Gorinov holding a sign saying “Do you still need this war?” during the hearing.

The sentence is a reprisal for expressing personal views and calling the war “what it is,” Bruce Millar, deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, said in a statement on the group’s website.

