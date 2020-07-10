(Bloomberg) --

Russia’s is planning to host the first Formula 1 Grand Prix with spectators this year in Sochi in September as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the country debates when to open its borders.

The Sochi race will take place on Sept. 25-27 as originally scheduled, bringing the number of confirmed races in 2020 season to 10, F1 said on its website. Mugello in Italy will host its first Tuscan Grand Prix two weeks earlier, according to the statement.

Russia’s government will provide support so the competition can go ahead with spectators, Dmitry Chernyshenko, a Russian deputy prime minister in said in the statement.

F1 organizers held the first race of the season in Austria on July 5, but without fans, after delaying or canceling races in the first half of the year, including the hallmark Monaco Grand Prix, as the pandemic forced countries into lockdown.

While Russia hasn’t yet set a date to reopen its borders, the consumer rights protection watchdog, which oversees antivirus regulations, proposed resuming international flights with some European and Asian countries, including Italy and China, the RBC online new group reported this week.

The Sochi Autodrom can hold up to 55,000 spectators, and tickets are already being sold. The Black Sea resort city, which has registered about 600 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak started, is now almost fully open for domestic tourists.

The infection rate has slowed in Russia, spurring governments in regions including Moscow and Krasnodar, where Sochi is located, to lift many restrictions. Still, new cases are averaging above 6,600 a day this month.

The government’s press service and a spokeswoman for the Sochi race organizer didn’t immediately comment on the plans.

