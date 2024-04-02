(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a shakeup of top naval posts after a series of ships in the Black Sea Fleet were lost in attacks by Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin appointed Admiral Alexander Moiseyev as the new head of the Russian navy, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement on Telegram published Tuesday. Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk was named the new Black Sea Fleet commander, while Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov replaced Moiseyev as head of Russia’s Northern Fleet.

The appointments were disclosed following the reported dismissal last month of the former head of the navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov. That took place after vessels in the Black Sea Fleet were lost to strikes by Ukrainian marine drones, including the Sergei Kotov patrol ship in March.

Putin Risks Losing Vital Naval Hub as Ukraine Strikes in Crimea

The attacks prompted Russia to move most of the fleet away from its home base in Crimea and have helped Ukraine to secure safe passage for ships carrying commodities like grain and metals from ports near Odesa. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea’s Sevastopol was hit by a Ukrainian missile in September.

