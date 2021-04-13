(Bloomberg) -- Russia brushed aside U.S. warnings over aggression toward Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Brussels to discuss escalating tensions between the two countries with his European partners.

Nerves are on edge over a Russian military buildup in recent weeks around the conflict that began after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea in 2014. With Putin’s intentions unclear, the fear is that even a low-level skirmish could reignite more serious fighting. The war over the status of two breakaway regions in Ukraine’s east has already cost more than 13,000 lives.

The Kremlin, which accuses its neighbor of planning a new military offensive to take back the Russian-speaking Donbas region, on Tuesday called the U.S.’s deployment of warships to the nearby Black Sea in solidarity with Ukraine “extremely provocative.” Blinken warned at the weekend of consequences if Russia acts recklessly or aggressively.

“Any threat only reinforces our conviction that we’re conducting the right policy,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters. “We’re just defending our interests and the interests of our citizens, the Russian-speaking population. We’ll continue to defend them.”

Despite Ukraine repeatedly rejecting any suggestion it’s planning a new military operation, Russian state television -- which dominates the airwaves -- is playing up the chances of an attack. Confusion continues to surround Putin’s goals in the region, with the threat of more Western sanctions growing if he makes a move to tighten control over the breakaway regions.

Diplomacy to head off a resumption of large-scale fighting that was ended by a 2015 peace accord is continuing apace. Aside from Blinken’s meetings in the Belgian capital, Ukraine’s foreign minister will speak with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding talks with his opposite number in Berlin.

Concern over fresh sanctions sent the ruble to its lowest level against the dollar since November last week, though it edged higher on Tuesday. The tensions are taking a toll on Ukrainian assets, with the yield on the government’s dollar bond due 2026 hitting its highest since November.

