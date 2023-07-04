(Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities halted flights at one of Moscow’s three major airports after downing what officials said were several Ukrainian drones.

Air defenses destroyed four drones and another was brought down using electronic countermeasures, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said early Tuesday. There were no casualties, it said in a Telegram statement.

Debris from one of the drones caused a fire in a maintenance building, according to the state-run Tass news service. The attack was the most serious involving unmanned aircraft near Moscow since the end of May.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that Vnukovo Airport resumed work at 8 a.m. after having been halted for almost three hours. Fourteen flights were diverted to other airports during that time.

Ukraine has denied involvement in drone incidents that Russian officials continue to blame on the government in Kyiv. In May, the Defense Ministry said it downed eight drones attempting to attack Moscow, prompting President Vladimir Putin to demand that Russia strengthen air defenses around the capital.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.