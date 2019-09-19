(Bloomberg) -- Pavel Ustinov, an actor whose conviction this week on charges related to anti-Kremlin protests this summer sparked widespread outrage among Russia’s cultural elite, was granted an appeal in the latest sign that the authorities are willing to reverse themselves when public pressure spreads beyond the usual liberal opposition.

Many of Russia’s leading theater and movie personalities rallied around Ustinov, who received a 3.5-year sentence on Monday for injuring a national guard officer after the court refused to consider video evidence that may have exonerated him. The tide appeared to shift in Ustinov’s favor when Kremlin loyalists such as state-TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov took up his cause and Anatoly Kucherena, a lawyer who heads the Interior Ministry’s Public Council, joined his defense team.

A Moscow court is scheduled to hear Ustinov’s case on Monday. Ustinov’s case is reminiscent of the prosecution of investigative reporter Ivan Golunov, who was arrested on bogus drug charges in June before mounting public pressure forced the authorities to reverse themselves.

“The actors’ guild defended its own,” said Evgeny Minchenko, a Moscow political consultant who works with the Kremlin. “I don’t regard this as the system thawing. Ustinov and Golunov were vivid examples of being framed, and that’s why they resonated in society.”

Ustinov, 23, was convicted of dislocating a national guard officer’s shoulder during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow on Aug. 3. The judge refused to admit video evidence that he didn’t resist arrest and, instead, was looking at his phone, not participating in the demonstration when several officers in riot gear tackled him on one of the capital’s central squares.

A reversal on Ustinov doesn’t mean a change of policy toward the political opposition to President Vladimir Putin. The authorities arrested thousands while forcefully breaking up protests this summer, and several other people have received lengthy prison sentences for participating in the rallies. This month, the authorities raided homes of activists who work with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as dozens of offices of his Anti-Corruption Foundation around the country.

“The release of Ustinov is not a sign of the system thawing and it’s not a tactical step back by the authorities,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center. “Ustinov’s case is tactical concession while maintaining a tough line.”

