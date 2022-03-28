(Bloomberg) -- Russia signaled its intention to make coupon and principal payments for bonds due next month and in April 2042, according to filings with the National Settlement Depository.

The nation filed notifications for “interest payment” and “principal repayment” on $2 billion of dollar-denominated debt maturing on April 4. In addition, it also filed a notification for “interest payment” on bonds due in April 2042. Holders of the latter were due to receive an $84 million coupon payment on April 4.

