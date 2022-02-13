(Bloomberg) -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will find out later Monday whether she can continue competing in the Winter Olympics, as a doping scandal revives long-running concerns over drug use by her nation’s athletes and threatens to taint the Beijing games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport held a meeting Sunday night in Beijing that lasted almost six hours and expects to issue a ruling Valieva’s participation at 2 p.m. local time, according to a statement. Attendees included Valieva, officials from the Russian Olympic Committee as well as representatives from the International Olympic Committee, International Skating Union and World Anti-Doping Agency. The three groups have called for the reinstatement of an earlier suspension that would force the teenager to withdraw from upcoming events.

Valieva’s next event is the women’s singles competition on Tuesday. The IOC will respect the court’s decision on Valieva’s participation, spokesman Mark Adams said at a briefing Monday in Beijing. Adams added that the ruling won’t be a decider of whether she is guilty or not guilty of doping.

The 15-year-old was part of the team that won gold on Feb. 7 and wowed audiences with a quad jump, the first by a woman in Olympic competition. The medals ceremony, which was due to take place the following day, has been postponed due to the investigation and Adams said the official team result is unlikely to be finalized during the games. The U.S. placed second, followed by Japan and Canada.

The heart of the controversy lies in the decision to let Valieva compete at all in the Olympics. The Russian anti-doping agency had temporarily suspended Valieva after learning she had tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug that is typically used to treat chest pain and vertigo but also can boost endurance, then reinstated her on Feb. 9. The IOC, ISU and WADA appealed that decision to the CAS.

Russian athletes are competing in Beijing under a neutral flag and under the ROC name as part of penalties imposed by WADA. An independent investigation commissioned by the agency in 2016 found that Russian sports officials oversaw a program to manipulate doping test results from 2011 to 2015, including at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

The IOC have also “lost some credibility because of the length of time that transpired after (the) sample was gathered and the lack of a clear explanation of what was up when the team event medal ceremony was postponed,” Susan Brownell, a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis who researches Chinese sports and the Olympics, said in an email. “If Valieva is prohibited from skating in the women’s singles event it will certainly be a blow to the fans who really wanted to see her skate it out with the other Russians, and will taint an event that would have been one of the highlights of the games.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.