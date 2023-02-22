(Bloomberg) -- The navies of Russia, China and South Africa will conduct exercises including simulating air attacks on ships and liberating hostages from pirates in 10 days of exercises off the African country’s coast.

The participants will also fire artillery in the maneuvers, the “active portion” of which will take place Feb. 25-27, Russia’s Interfax quoted the country’s Northern Fleet as saying.

The exercises, known as MOSI II, have been criticized by some of South Africa’s biggest trade partners, including the US and European Union, who have questioned the timing of the exercises, which take place one year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Those countries have already been irked by South Africa’s abstention from United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion.

We “are guided by the government and believe government’s views should be respected,” said Siphiwe Sangweni, a lieutenant general who holds the post of chief of joint operations of the South African National Defence Force, at a press conference in Richards Bay on Wednesday. “South Africa is where it is through negotiation and peaceful dialog.”

The exercise includes one Russian frigate and one oiler, a ship that carries fuel and other supplies, the SANDF has said. China has sent a destroyer, a frigate and a support vessel, while one South African frigate is taking part. They run from Feb. 17-27.

Sangweni dismissed questions about the propaganda value of the exercise for Russia and said the exercise, which is also being observed by Brazil, is about fostering cooperation. He said previous exercises have been held between South Africa and the US.

He said there are no plans for Russian ships to launch a hypersonic missile, reiterating an earlier denial after Russia’s Tass news service reported that that country’s navy would launch a hypersonic Tsirkon missile during the naval exercise.

“South Africa is a sovereign nation, its views must be respected, the military is in no position to disagree with government,” Sangweni said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.